Kole Calhoun vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .231 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this year (35.7%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (39.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.207
|AVG
|.261
|.288
|OBP
|.358
|.345
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (5-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
