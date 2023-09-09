On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .231 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 10 games this year (35.7%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (39.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .207 AVG .261 .288 OBP .358 .345 SLG .391 4 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 12/5 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 0

