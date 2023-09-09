Lauren Stephenson will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Stephenson at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lauren Stephenson Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Stephenson has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of her last 16 rounds.

Stephenson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Stephenson has had an average finish of 48th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Stephenson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 44 E 269 0 12 0 0 $148,069

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Stephenson last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 33rd.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The average course Stephenson has played in the past year has been six yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Stephenson's Last Time Out

Stephenson shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 68th percentile of the field.

Stephenson was better than only 31% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Stephenson failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Stephenson did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

Stephenson had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last competition, Stephenson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Stephenson finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Stephenson had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Stephenson Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.