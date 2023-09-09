Linnea Johansson is in the field from September 7-9 in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking on a par-72, 6,515-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Johansson at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Linnea Johansson Insights

Johansson has finished better than par four times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Johansson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Johansson's average finish has been 60th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Johansson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 51 E 258 0 8 0 0 $59,417

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Johansson did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Johansson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,477 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be 6,515 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Johansson's Last Time Out

Johansson shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the CP Women’s Open placed her in the 65th percentile.

Johansson was better than 34% of the field at the CP Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.82.

Johansson did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Johansson had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.2).

Johansson's two birdies or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent tournament, Johansson's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.0).

Johansson ended the CP Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Johansson had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Johansson Odds to Win: +50000

