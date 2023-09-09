The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio features Maria Fassi. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse is $2,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from September 7-9.

Maria Fassi Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Fassi has scored under par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Fassi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Fassi has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -4 276 0 11 1 3 $319,841

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Fassi finished third in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 494 yards longer than the 6,515-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Courses that Fassi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,572 yards, 57 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Fassi shot better than only 30% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Fassi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Fassi carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

Fassi recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last tournament, Fassi's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Fassi finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Fassi recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

