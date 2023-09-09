Mariajo Uribe will compete at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9. The par-72 course spans 6,515 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Uribe at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariajo Uribe Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Uribe has shot below par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Uribe has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Uribe has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Uribe finished 59th in her only finish over her last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 51 +3 289 0 4 0 0 $42,634

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Uribe has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,511 yards, four yards shorter than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Uribe's Last Time Out

Uribe shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 13th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Uribe was better than 77% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Uribe did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Uribe carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Uribe recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last competition, Uribe posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Uribe ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Uribe finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Uribe Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.