The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15

UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15 This is the first game this season Miami (OH) is the moneyline favorite.

The RedHawks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

UMass has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the RedHawks a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (+7)



UMass (+7) Thus far this year Miami (OH) is winless against the spread.

UMass has one win against the spread in two games this year.

This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Miami (OH) averages 3 points per game against UMass' 27.5, totaling 13.5 points under the matchup's over/under of 44.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31 31 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

