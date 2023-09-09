The UMass Minutemen (1-1) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

With 3.0 points per game (sixth-worst) and 38.0 points allowed per game on defense (25th-worst), Miami (OH) has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. UMass has sputtering on defense, ranking 22nd-worst with 475.0 total yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 345.0 total yards per contest (91st-ranked).

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Key Statistics

Miami (OH) UMass 215.0 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.0 (15th) 493.0 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.0 (129th) 51.0 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.5 (53rd) 164.0 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.5 (94th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 127 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 57.1% of his passes this season.

Rashad Amos has racked up 30 yards on eight carries.

Jordan Brunson has collected 22 yards on two carries.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 80 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 12 targets).

Cade McDonald has caught one pass for 37 yards (37.0 yards per game) this year.

Jack Coldiron has a total of 23 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 247 yards (123.5 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 54.5% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 130 yards (65.0 ypg) on 25 carries with two touchdowns.

Kay'Ron Adams has rushed for 180 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Anthony Simpson paces his team with 154 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Christian Wells has caught two passes and compiled 81 receiving yards (40.5 per game).

George Johnson has racked up 44 reciving yards (22.0 ypg) this season.

