The UMass Minutemen (1-1) will look to upset the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 44 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

UMass has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

