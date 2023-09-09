The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will have Min Lee as part of the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Min Lee Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Lee has finished under par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Lee has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Lee's average finish has been 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 51 +2 281 0 11 0 0 $147,286

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lee finished 68th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,530 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 47th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Lee was better than only 10% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

Lee's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

In that most recent tournament, Lee's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Lee ended the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Lee underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Lee Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.