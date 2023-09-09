As we approach Saturday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly) against the Cubs (Justin Steele).

Keep reading to find the probable pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 9.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (7-4) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Michael King (4-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

MIL: Miley NYY: King 19 (100 IP) Games/IP 44 (78 IP) 3.33 ERA 2.88 5.8 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (3-7) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

NYM: Peterson MIN: Maeda 23 (88.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (83.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.73 9.7 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 NYM Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Steele (16-3) when the clubs face off Saturday.

ARI: Kelly CHC: Steele 25 (148.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (152 IP) 3.34 ERA 2.90 9.6 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 7 runs

Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-14) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Kevin Gausman (10-8) when the clubs meet Saturday.

KC: Greinke TOR: Gausman 25 (123 IP) Games/IP 27 (159.1 IP) 5.05 ERA 3.39 5.9 K/9 11.7

Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (2-4) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

SEA: Woo TB: Civale 14 (70 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 2.76 8.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 SEA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (9-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.

LAD: Miller WSH: Irvin 17 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (107.2 IP) 3.80 ERA 4.43 8.0 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Nationals

LAD Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (6-3) when the teams meet on Saturday.

BAL: Flaherty BOS: Sale 25 (134 IP) Games/IP 16 (82.2 IP) 4.84 ERA 4.46 9.1 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10 runs

Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (1-3) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

MIA: Cueto PHI: Nola 8 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (172 IP) 5.54 ERA 4.55 7.2 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jose Urena (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (4-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

CHW: Urena DET: Skubal 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 11 (57.1 IP) - ERA 3.77 - K/9 10.4

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (4-5) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will look to Carson Spiers (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

STL: Thompson CIN: Spiers 21 (46 IP) Games/IP 1 (4 IP) 3.91 ERA 6.75 10.4 K/9 15.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

STL Odds to Win: -135

-135 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10.5 runs

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

OAK: Muller TEX: Eovaldi 15 (67.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (125 IP) 7.62 ERA 2.95 7.0 K/9 8.1

Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (6-6) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (9-3) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

SD: Lugo HOU: Javier 22 (121.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (137.1 IP) 3.49 ERA 4.65 8.7 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 SD Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (8-14) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Dylan Dodd (0-0) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

PIT: Oviedo ATL: Dodd 28 (158 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.27 ERA - 7.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 PIT Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 10 runs

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-4) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Logan Webb (9-12) when the teams meet Saturday.

COL: Anderson SF: Webb 15 (64.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (187 IP) 5.98 ERA 3.66 6.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (7-12) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-6) when the clubs play Saturday.

CLE: Giolito LAA: Anderson 28 (156.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (128 IP) 4.88 ERA 5.55 9.7 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels

CLE Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

