The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while hitting .234.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (74 of 129), with more than one hit 22 times (17.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 129 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has an RBI in 22 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (33.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .206 AVG .259 .261 OBP .328 .266 SLG .318 10 XBH 10 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 45/16 K/BB 44/22 4 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings