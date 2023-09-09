Our computer model predicts the Ohio Bobcats will take down the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at FAU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (+3.5) Under (62) Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 MAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

No Bobcats one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average over/under for Ohio games this season is 13.5 fewer points than the point total of 62 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 42.0 20.0 42.0 20.0 -- -- Ohio 20.0 15.0 27.0 10.0 13.0 20.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.