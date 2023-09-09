The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Ohio Bobcats (1-1). A total of 61.5 points has been set for this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida Atlantic ranks 30th in the FBS with 42 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 66th in points allowed (361 points allowed per contest). With 341.5 total yards per game on offense, Ohio ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 36th, allowing 257.5 total yards per contest.

Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida Atlantic -3.5 -110 -110 61.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Week 2 MAC Betting Trends

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio put together a 9-4-1 ATS record last season.

The Bobcats covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).

Last year, eight Ohio games went over the point total.

Ohio was an underdog in eight games last season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Last season, Ohio won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke last season racked up 3,256 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.1% completion percentage.

Rourke also provided value on the ground, scrambling for 249 yards (3.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

As part of the running game, Sieh Bangura ran for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.9 YPC.

Bangura had 26 catches (1.9 per game) for 221 yards (15.8 per game) and two TDs.

Last year Sam Wiglusz grabbed 74 balls on 100 targets for 883 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jacoby Jones was targeted 61 times leading to 45 catches, 776 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

With 5.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 68 tackles in 14 games, Bryce Houston was a significant player on defense.

With one interception to go with 84 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games, Keye Thompson was an important player on defense last year.

With 64 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and one interception, Alvin Floyd was a significant contributor last year on defense.

Jack McCrory was a significant player on D last season, with 49 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks.

