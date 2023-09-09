Paula Creamer will take to the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Creamer at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Paula Creamer Insights

Creamer has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Creamer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Creamer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 52 E 287 0 3 0 0 $22,751

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Creamer finished 74th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 6,515 yards, 494 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The average course Creamer has played in the past year (6,518 yards) is three yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Creamer's Last Time Out

Creamer shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Creamer was better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Creamer did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Creamer had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

Creamer's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last outing, Creamer had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Creamer finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Creamer finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Creamer Odds to Win: +100000

