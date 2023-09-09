Pernilla Lindberg is ready to compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking place from September 7-9.

Pernilla Lindberg Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Lindberg has scored below par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lindberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Lindberg has had an average finish of 56th.

In her past five appearances, Lindberg has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Lindberg has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -1 279 0 12 0 0 $119,908

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lindberg finished 36th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Courses that Lindberg has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,527 yards, 12 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Lindberg's Last Time Out

Lindberg was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Lindberg was better than 70% of the field at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Lindberg recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lindberg recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.1).

Lindberg carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last tournament, Lindberg posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Lindberg ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Lindberg had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

