The field for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club will include Sophia Schubert. The tournament takes place from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Schubert at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sophia Schubert Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Schubert has finished better than par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schubert has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

In her past five events, Schubert finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Schubert has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 58 +2 270 0 12 0 0 $116,467

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Schubert finished 63rd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

The average course Schubert has played in the past year has been 38 yards longer than the 6,515 yards Kenwood Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Schubert's Last Time Out

Schubert was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the third percentile of the field.

Schubert was better than just 31% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Schubert carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Schubert recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Schubert carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that last outing, Schubert's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Schubert ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Schubert underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Schubert Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.