Stephanie Meadow will be among those at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Meadow at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Stephanie Meadow Insights

Meadow has finished below par five times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Meadow has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five appearances, Meadow has had an average finish of 48th.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Meadow hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 40 -1 276 0 15 1 1 $603,604

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Meadow finished 63rd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Kenwood Country Club will play at 6,515 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Kenwood Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Meadow will take to the 6,515-yard course this week at Kenwood Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,542 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Meadow's Last Time Out

Meadow finished in the 49th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 47th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Meadow was better than just 19% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Meadow carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Meadow did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Meadow's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the field average (5.5).

In that last tournament, Meadow's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Meadow finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Meadow recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

