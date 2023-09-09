Steven Kwan vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Steven Kwan and his .408 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Anderson on September 9 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 96 of 138 games this year, with multiple hits 44 times.
- He has gone deep in five games this year (3.6%), homering in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 35 games this year (25.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 48.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.248
|AVG
|.299
|.332
|OBP
|.348
|.337
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|30
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/23
|10
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Angels will send Anderson (5-6) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.55, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
