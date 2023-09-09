Su-Hyun Oh is set to enter the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to place a wager on Oh at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Su-Hyun Oh Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Oh has scored below par three times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Oh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Oh's average finish has been 38th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Oh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 36 -2 271 0 5 0 1 $75,500

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kenwood Country Club measures 6,515 yards for this tournament, 494 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, two yards longer than the average course Oh has played in the past year (6,513 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Oh's Last Time Out

Oh was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the third percentile of the field.

Oh shot better than only 10% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Oh failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Oh recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Oh's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.5.

In that last tournament, Oh posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Oh finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Oh had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Oh Odds to Win: +30000

