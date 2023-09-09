Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 4 against the Twins) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those games.
  • In 38 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (23.7%), including one multi-run game.

Other Guardians Players vs the Angels

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.288 AVG .213
.383 OBP .234
.404 SLG .311
4 XBH 4
1 HR 1
4 RBI 5
7/7 K/BB 16/1
2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Angels will send Anderson (5-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.55 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed a 5.55 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
