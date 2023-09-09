UCLA vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCLA vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
UCLA vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-14.5)
|48.5
|-700
|+500
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-14.5)
|49.5
|-675
|+490
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-13.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+460
|Tipico
|UCLA (-13.5)
|-
|-575
|+425
UCLA vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- UCLA has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
- The Bruins have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- San Diego State has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
UCLA & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1500
|Bet $100 to win $1500
|San Diego State
|To Win the MWC
|+850
|Bet $100 to win $850
