In the final of the US Open in New York, New York today, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in world) will meet Coco Gauff (No. 6). The match will be streaming live.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: September 9

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 9

Match Round Match Time Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Final 4:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Gauff vs. Sabalenka

Gauff has won two tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 39-13.

Sabalenka has posted a 47-10 record on the year, clinching two tournament victories.

Gauff has played 19.7 games per match in her 52 matches this year (across all court types).

Gauff has played 34 matches on hard courts so far this year, and 19.6 games per match.

Thus far this year, Gauff has won 41.6% of her return games and 73.5% of her service games.

In her 57 matches played this year across all court types, Sabalenka is averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 60.2% of those games.

In 32 matches on hard courts this year, Sabalenka averages 19.8 games per match and 9 games per set with a 61.2% game winning percentage.

Sabalenka has an 80.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (473 service games won out of 589) and a 39.4% return game winning percentage (224 return games won out of 568).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

