How to Watch Women's US Open Today: Live Stream and More - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In the final of the US Open in New York, New York today, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in world) will meet Coco Gauff (No. 6). The match will be streaming live.
US Open Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: September 9
- Date: September 9
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the US Open Today - September 9
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Final
|4:00 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Gauff vs. Sabalenka
- Gauff has won two tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 39-13.
- Sabalenka has posted a 47-10 record on the year, clinching two tournament victories.
- Gauff has played 19.7 games per match in her 52 matches this year (across all court types).
- Gauff has played 34 matches on hard courts so far this year, and 19.6 games per match.
- Thus far this year, Gauff has won 41.6% of her return games and 73.5% of her service games.
- In her 57 matches played this year across all court types, Sabalenka is averaging 20.3 games per match and winning 60.2% of those games.
- In 32 matches on hard courts this year, Sabalenka averages 19.8 games per match and 9 games per set with a 61.2% game winning percentage.
- Sabalenka has an 80.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (473 service games won out of 589) and a 39.4% return game winning percentage (224 return games won out of 568).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
