UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 2 college football slate includes eight games involving schools from the UAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at BYU Cougars
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kentucky Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|SEC Network+
|Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|SEC Network+
|Texas College Steers at Central Arkansas Bears
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alcorn State Braves at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at Prairie View A&M Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|Panther Vision Network
|North Alabama Lions at Tarleton State Texans
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana Grizzlies at Utah Tech Trailblazers
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
