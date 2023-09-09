Wei-ling Hsu will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Hsu is currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Hsu has finished better than par five times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hsu has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in five of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Hsu's average finish has been 36th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Hsu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 43 -1 281 0 15 0 0 $246,271

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Hsu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 14th.

The par-72 course measures 6,515 yards this week, which is 494 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Hsu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,556 yards, 41 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Hsu's Last Time Out

Hsu was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Hsu was better than 77% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hsu recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hsu did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.1).

Hsu had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that last competition, Hsu's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Hsu ended the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hsu finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Hsu Odds to Win: +25000

