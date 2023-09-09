Yae Eun Hong will hit the course at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio for the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship from September 7-9, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,515-yard course with $2,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Yae Eun Hong Insights

Hong has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hong has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Hong has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 44 -3 269 0 5 0 1 $63,948

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Hong finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club checks in at 6,515 yards, 15 yards longer than the average course Hong has played in the past year (6,500 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hong's Last Time Out

Hong was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the 0 percentile of the field.

Hong was better than just 19% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Hong failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Hong had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.1).

Hong failed to record a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic. The tournament average was 5.5.

In that last tournament, Hong posted a bogey or worse on nine of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Hong finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hong finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Hong Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

