The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9 will feature Yealimi Noh as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Yealimi Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Noh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Noh finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Noh has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 46 -1 286 0 10 0 0 $94,536

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Noh finished 14th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Noh has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 34 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Noh was better than just 31% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Noh carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Noh recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.1).

Noh carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Noh's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Noh finished the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Noh Odds to Win: +25000

