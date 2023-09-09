Youngstown State vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) host the FCS Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are heavily favored, by 44.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Youngstown State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Youngstown State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-44.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Ohio State (-44)
|56.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-44.5)
|57.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Ohio State (-41.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
