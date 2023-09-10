Cincinnati (0-0) will face off against their AFC North-rival, the Cleveland Browns (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Bengals' upcoming matchup against the Browns, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Browns vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Browns led after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in two games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in eight games last year.

The Browns averaged four points on offense and allowed an average of 2.3 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Bengals were winning after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in three games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Bengals' offense averaged 6.3 points in the first quarter last season, and defensively, they surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, and they were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games.

Offensively, the Browns averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter (31st-ranked) last season. They surrendered 7.8 points on average in the second quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense averaged 8.3 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Browns outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

The Browns' offense averaged 3.9 points in the third quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 5.9 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 16 games last year, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied three times.

Last year, Cincinnati's offense averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it allowed 4.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Browns outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games last season, lost that quarter in 11 games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Browns averaged 6.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 7.9 points on defense.

In the Bengals' 16 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 11 times, lost three times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Bengals scored an average of 6.3 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.2 points on defense.

Browns vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Browns had the lead five times (3-2 in those games), were losing nine times (3-6), and were tied three times (1-2).

The Browns averaged 9.4 points on offense and surrendered an average of 10.1 points on defense in the first half last season.

At the end of the first half, the Bengals led nine times (8-1 in those games) last season, were trailing five times (3-2), and were tied two times (1-1).

Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points in the first half (fourth-ranked) last year. Defensively, it gave up 11.3 points on average in the first half (16th-ranked).

2nd Half

The Browns won the second half in four games last season, lost the second half in 11 games, and tied in the second half in two games.

The Browns averaged 10 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half last season.

The Bengals were outscored in the second half six times and won the second half 10 times in 16 games last season.

In the second half last season, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points scored on offense (eighth-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 8.3 points in the second half (third-ranked).

