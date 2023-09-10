Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle between a pair of the top offensive performers in football last season.

Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the key contributors for the Bengals and the Browns will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nick Chubb Touchdown Odds

Chubb Odds to Score First TD: +490

Chubb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Chubb - 80.5 (0) 13.5 (0) David Njoku - - 33.5 (0) Deshaun Watson 235.5 (0) 22.5 (0) - Jordan Akins - - - Marquise Goodwin - - - Amari Cooper - - 58.5 (0) Jerome Ford - - - Harrison Bryant - - - Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 34.5 (0) Elijah Moore - - 31.5 (0) David Bell - - - Pierre Strong Jr. - - - Cedric Tillman - - -

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 32.5 (0) Chase Brown - - - Joe Burrow 260.5 (0) 9.5 (0) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 77.5 (0) Chris Evans - - - Tee Higgins - - 57.5 (0) Andrei Iosivas - - - Trenton Irwin - - - Charlie Jones - - - Joe Mixon - 56.5 (0) 19.5 (0) Drew Sample - - - Irvin Smith Jr. - - - Mitchell Wilcox - - - Trayveon Williams - - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.