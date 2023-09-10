The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .120 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

Kenny Rosenberg TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has six doubles and four walks while hitting .138.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 15 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not gone deep in his 48 games this season.

In five games this season (10.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .107 AVG .162 .138 OBP .192 .125 SLG .230 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings