The September 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) will feature a showdown between QBs Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones at MetLife Stadium. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

Dak Prescott vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Dak Prescott 2022 Stats Daniel Jones 12 Games Played 16 66.2% Completion % 67.2% 2,860 (238.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,205 (200.3) 23 Touchdowns 15 15 Interceptions 5 182 (15.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 708 (44.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Giants Defensive Stats

Last season, the Giants were middle-of-the-road in points allowed (21.8 per game), ranking 17th in the NFL.

When it came to stopping the pass, New York's defense was 15th in the NFL with 3,638 passing yards allowed (214 per game) and ninth with 21 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Giants struggled last season, with 2,451 rushing yards allowed (27th in NFL). They ranked 20th with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York ranked fifth in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 35.1%. It was fifth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 49.2%.

Cowboys Defensive Stats

Last season, the Cowboys ranked sixth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in total yards allowed with 330.2 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Dallas ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,415 (200.9 per game) and eighth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Cowboys allowed 2,198 total rushing yards (22nd in NFL) and ranked 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

On defense, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked ninth at 52%.

