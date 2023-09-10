The Minnesota Lynx (19-20) will turn to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) to help knock off Kelsey Mitchell (10th in league, 18.1) and the Indiana Fever (12-27) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, at 1:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSNX.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Lynx

Indiana scores only 4.1 fewer points per game (80.8) than Minnesota allows (84.9).

Indiana is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Fever have a 6-15 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.5% from the field.

Indiana shoots 33.9% from deep, 1.8% lower than the 35.7% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Fever have assembled a 7-8 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

Indiana and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.4 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have been putting up 84 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 80.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Indiana has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 86.1 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 85.4 points per game its opponents are averaging in the 2023 season.

The Fever's last 10 contests have seen them make 8.2 three-pointers per game while shooting 39% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 6.7 makes and 33.9%.

Fever Injuries