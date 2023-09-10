The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .215.

In 47.3% of his 91 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 9.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 16.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.

In 27.5% of his games this season (25 of 91), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .188 AVG .241 .275 OBP .301 .286 SLG .433 7 XBH 15 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 45/12 2 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings