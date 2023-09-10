The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .215.
  • In 47.3% of his 91 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • In 9.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arias has picked up an RBI in 16.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.6% of his games.
  • In 27.5% of his games this season (25 of 91), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.188 AVG .241
.275 OBP .301
.286 SLG .433
7 XBH 15
3 HR 6
9 RBI 12
52/16 K/BB 45/12
2 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.78 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rosenberg (0-1) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.