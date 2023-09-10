Sunday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (66-77) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (68-75) at 4:07 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (10-3) for the Guardians and Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) for the Angels.

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 64 times and won 35, or 54.7%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 12-9, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 61.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 578 (four per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).

Guardians Schedule