The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, in the final game of a four-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +155 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been set for the game.

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -190 +155 9 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 35 of the 64 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.7%).

Cleveland has gone 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-79-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 32-39 27-23 41-52 48-44 20-31

