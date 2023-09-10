Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field against the Los Angeles Angels and starting pitcher Kenny Rosenberg on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (108).

Cleveland's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (578 total).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Bibee (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bibee is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Bibee is seeking his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Twins L 8-3 Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Gavin Williams Joe Ryan 9/7/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Jhonathan Diaz 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants - Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants - Away Cal Quantrill Tristan Beck 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Nathan Eovaldi

