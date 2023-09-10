Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 154 hits with 31 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.340/.375 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Drury Stats

Brandon Drury has put up 108 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.

He's slashed .262/.304/.481 on the year.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 6 3-for-4 1 0 0 6 vs. Orioles Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Brandon Drury or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.