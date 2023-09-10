Myles Straw vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .232.
- Straw has had a hit in 74 of 130 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (16.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 22 games this season (16.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (3.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.206
|AVG
|.256
|.261
|OBP
|.324
|.266
|SLG
|.314
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|44/22
|4
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Rosenberg (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
