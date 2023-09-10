Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .161 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 38 walks while batting .232.
  • Straw has had a hit in 74 of 130 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (16.9%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In 22 games this season (16.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (3.1%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 66
.206 AVG .256
.261 OBP .324
.266 SLG .314
10 XBH 10
0 HR 1
12 RBI 14
45/16 K/BB 44/22
4 SB 13

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Rosenberg (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.