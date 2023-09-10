Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals conceded the seventh-fewest rushing yards last year, 106.6 per game.

Last year Chubb had 302 carries for 1,525 yards rushing (89.7 per game) and 12 TDs.

Chubb vs. the Bengals

Chubb vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 82.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 82.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the run game, one player collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

Against Cincinnati last season, 10 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Bengals last year.

Chubb will see the Bengals squad that gave up 106.6 rushing yards per game last season and was seventh-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (12 TDs conceded a year ago).

Nick Chubb Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 75.5 (-115)

Chubb Rushing Insights

Chubb hit the over on his rushing yards total in 11 games (64.7%) out of 17 opportunities last season.

The Browns ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last season. They were 18th in the NFL in scoring.

In eight games last year, Chubb ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

Chubb's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 9/11/2022 Week 1 22 ATT / 141 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/18/2022 Week 2 17 ATT / 87 YDS / 3 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/22/2022 Week 3 23 ATT / 113 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/2/2022 Week 4 19 ATT / 118 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/9/2022 Week 5 17 ATT / 134 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/16/2022 Week 6 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/23/2022 Week 7 16 ATT / 91 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/31/2022 Week 8 23 ATT / 101 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/13/2022 Week 10 11 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/20/2022 Week 11 14 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/27/2022 Week 12 26 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/4/2022 Week 13 17 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/11/2022 Week 14 14 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2022 Week 15 21 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/24/2022 Week 16 24 ATT / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/1/2023 Week 17 14 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 1/8/2023 Week 18 12 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD

