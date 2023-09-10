Steven Kwan vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Kenny Rosenberg and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 96 games this year (of 139 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (6.5%).
- In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|68
|.248
|AVG
|.296
|.332
|OBP
|.347
|.337
|SLG
|.412
|19
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|30
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/24
|10
|SB
|7
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will look to Rosenberg (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
