Tyler Freeman vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Kenny Rosenberg on the mound, on September 10 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .241 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has had an RBI in nine games this season.
- In nine of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.288
|AVG
|.203
|.383
|OBP
|.224
|.404
|SLG
|.297
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|16/1
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (184 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Rosenberg (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
