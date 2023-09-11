How to Watch the Guardians vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 109 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Guardians' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Cleveland has scored 579 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.98 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.290 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (2-5) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Williams has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Joe Ryan
|9/7/2023
|Angels
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Jhonathan Diaz
|9/8/2023
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Griffin Canning
|9/9/2023
|Angels
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|9/10/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Alex Cobb
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Sean Manaea
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Max Scherzer
