In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Alex Cobb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (73-70) as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians (68-76), who will counter with Gavin Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+120). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.34 ERA)

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 69 times and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 22-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (55% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants won all of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have come away with 29 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 10 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+180) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+185) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+130) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 2nd

