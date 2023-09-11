Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wilmer Flores and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 32 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 59 walks and 49 RBI (155 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .272/.341/.376 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Angels Sep. 7 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Flores Stats

Flores has recorded 103 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He has a slash line of .285/.351/.529 so far this year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Cubs Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 68 walks and 39 RBI (97 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .253/.371/.405 slash line on the year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 8 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

