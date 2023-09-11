The San Francisco Giants (73-70) ride a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Cleveland Guardians (68-76) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (2-5, 3.34 ERA).

Guardians vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.74 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.34 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians are sending Williams (2-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

Williams heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams has put up 10 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (7-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.74, a 3.66 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.316.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 26 starts this season.

Cobb has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 25th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8 K/9 ranks 36th.

