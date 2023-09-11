Josh Naylor vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Angels.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .309.
- Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 70 of 103 games this year (68.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- In 14.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (43.7%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (20.4%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.303
|AVG
|.314
|.338
|OBP
|.363
|.463
|SLG
|.541
|16
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|53
|31/12
|K/BB
|27/15
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 25th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
