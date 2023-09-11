The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Angels.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .309.

Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 70 of 103 games this year (68.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (34.0%).

In 14.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (43.7%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those contests (20.4%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .303 AVG .314 .338 OBP .363 .463 SLG .541 16 XBH 26 7 HR 9 32 RBI 53 31/12 K/BB 27/15 2 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings