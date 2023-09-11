Steven Kwan -- batting .289 with two doubles, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 97 of 140 games this year (69.3%), including 44 multi-hit games (31.4%).

Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (3.6%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (6.4%).

In 67 of 140 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 69 .248 AVG .296 .332 OBP .349 .337 SLG .415 19 XBH 24 2 HR 3 19 RBI 30 40/34 K/BB 26/25 10 SB 8

