Steven Kwan vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .289 with two doubles, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on September 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 97 of 140 games this year (69.3%), including 44 multi-hit games (31.4%).
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (3.6%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (6.4%).
- In 67 of 140 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.296
|.332
|OBP
|.349
|.337
|SLG
|.415
|19
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|30
|40/34
|K/BB
|26/25
|10
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Sept. 3, the right-hander threw three innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 25th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
