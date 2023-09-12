As of September 12 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2000.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Browns games hit the over.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Browns posted four wins at home last year and three away.

Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Chubb also had 27 catches for 239 yards and one TD.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1200 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +8000 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +15000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +6600 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +8000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +6600 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +12500 16 December 24 @ Texans - +30000 17 December 28 Jets - +2500 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1200

