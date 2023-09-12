Cam Gallagher -- batting .120 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Francisco Giants, with Sean Manaea on the hill, on September 12 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .138 with six doubles and four walks.

Gallagher has gotten a hit in 15 of 48 games this year (31.3%), including three multi-hit games (6.3%).

In 48 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Gallagher has driven in a run in five games this season (10.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .107 AVG .162 .138 OBP .192 .125 SLG .230 1 XBH 5 0 HR 0 0 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 0

