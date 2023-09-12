On Tuesday, Gabriel Arias (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .212.

Arias has had a hit in 43 of 92 games this season (46.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.2%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16.3% of his games this year, Arias has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .188 AVG .234 .275 OBP .293 .286 SLG .421 7 XBH 15 3 HR 6 9 RBI 12 52/16 K/BB 47/12 2 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings